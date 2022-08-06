Neelam Muneer is living a dream vacation in Swat
Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Kahin Deep Jaley star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.

This time around, Neelam was spotted having the time of her life in Swat as she documented her travel diary excitedly. "Che Me Sal Zala Jwandon We Za Ba Sal Zala Pukhtoon Yem ????#swat", captioned the 30- year-old.

The Qayamat actor's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.

On the work front, Neelam recently graced the big screen with her mystery thriller film Chakkar opposite Ahsan Khan.

