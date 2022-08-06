Pakistan reports 673 #Covid cases, zero death in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan added another 673 new coronavirus cases while no death was reported during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Saturday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan dropped to 3.255 percent from yesterday’s 3.60%

As many as 673 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,735 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 169 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

COVID-19 Statistics 06 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,735

Positive Cases: 673

Positivity %: 3.25%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 169 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 6, 2022

On Friday, Pakistan recorded 750 new cases and two deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NIH has asked people to adhere to SOPs issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19 during Muharram procession.