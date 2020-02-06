China: Death toll rises to 563 due to Coronavirus
Web Desk
01:56 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
China: Death toll rises to 563 due to Coronavirus
Share

BEIJING - The death toll on Thursday rose to 563 due to Coronavirus epidemic to other provinces of China.

According to the latest reports, as many as 70 people died in Hubei province only while around 2, 987 new cases of coronvirus surfaced in the same province.

The epidemic that is believed to have emerged last year in Dec from a market that sold wild game in Hubei’s capital Wuhan.

According to Wuhan based officials there was shortage of beds in the region after building a hospital from scratch and converting it accommodate the thousands of extra patients.

A number of people were ordered to stay at their homes in different parts of the country, so that the epidemic could be controlled.

At least 20 patients of coronavirus have been identified in many other countries of the world.

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia, China discuss efforts to combat, ...
11:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
China: Death toll rises to 563 due to Coronavirus
01:56 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
US Senate clears Trump of abuse of power charge ...
11:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
At least 23 killed in Turkey avalanche: officials
06:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Trump faces European Union backlash on Mideast ...
12:16 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
US Senators to vote on President Trump's ...
12:08 PM | 5 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat shows solidarity with coronavirus victims
12:23 PM | 7 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr