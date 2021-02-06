Karachi hosts first-ever international-standard marathon spanning 42kms

09:03 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Karachi hosts first-ever international-standard marathon spanning 42kms
Share

KARACHI – An international-standard, spanning 42.2kms, marathon race was held in the metropolis for the first time on Friday.

The ‘Kashmir Day Marathon’ was organized by Sea View Runners Club. The race began from the port city's sea view area and ended in DHA Phase 8 and around 80 athletes ran to the finishing line in four laps.

Mohammad Amjad won the race by completing the distance in 2 hours and 55 minutes. He was followed by Rehan Adamjee while Faisal Shafi took third position.

Mehwish Hayat to run London marathon to help ... 09:07 AM | 19 Aug, 2019

LAHORE- International award-winning Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has been appointed ambassador to UK based ...

More From This Category
Pakistan lead by 200 runs against South Africa in ...
06:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Ch Omer Saeed elected new Punjab Squash ...
04:16 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
IPC, XpertDigi, UB Sports Lucrative record wins ...
03:57 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Pak vs SA: Live stream and live updates, 2nd Test ...
03:17 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA: Proteas all out on 201 in second Test
01:42 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in ...
09:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel with Riz Ahmed
06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr