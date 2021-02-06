Karachi hosts first-ever international-standard marathon spanning 42kms

KARACHI – An international-standard, spanning 42.2kms, marathon race was held in the metropolis for the first time on Friday.

The ‘Kashmir Day Marathon’ was organized by Sea View Runners Club. The race began from the port city's sea view area and ended in DHA Phase 8 and around 80 athletes ran to the finishing line in four laps.

Mohammad Amjad won the race by completing the distance in 2 hours and 55 minutes. He was followed by Rehan Adamjee while Faisal Shafi took third position.