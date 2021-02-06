Karachi hosts first-ever international-standard marathon spanning 42kms
09:03 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI – An international-standard, spanning 42.2kms, marathon race was held in the metropolis for the first time on Friday.
The ‘Kashmir Day Marathon’ was organized by Sea View Runners Club. The race began from the port city's sea view area and ended in DHA Phase 8 and around 80 athletes ran to the finishing line in four laps.
Mohammad Amjad won the race by completing the distance in 2 hours and 55 minutes. He was followed by Rehan Adamjee while Faisal Shafi took third position.
Mehwish Hayat to run London marathon to help ... 09:07 AM | 19 Aug, 2019
LAHORE- International award-winning Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has been appointed ambassador to UK based ...
- 'Groove Mera' – PCB releases PSL 2021 anthem featuring Aima Baig, ...10:28 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Rishta Aunty 2.0 – Lahore girl takes to twitter to find her friend ...09:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan’s session judges barred from using social media09:16 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Karachi hosts first-ever international-standard marathon spanning ...09:03 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel ...06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 'Main Tera' – Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021