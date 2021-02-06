PAKvSA: Proteas all out on 201 in second Test
01:42 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan dismissed South Africa for 201 on day three of the second Test in Rawalpindi stadium. Green shirts will continue second innings with a 71-run lead.
Temba Bavuma remains unbeaten on 36 at the break and Keshav Maharaj, dropped by Yasir Shah off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, was not out without scoring.
Five wickets by Pakistani medium pacer Hasan Ali helps Pakistan secure 71 runs lead.
Five-wicket haul for @RealHa55an! ????????????????????
Watch #PAKvSA Live: https://t.co/JDojbzmfIr#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/k8OIm6qSYn— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 6, 2021
