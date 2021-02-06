PAKvSA: Proteas all out on 201 in second Test
Web Desk
01:42 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA: Proteas all out on 201 in second Test
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan dismissed South Africa for 201 on day three of the second Test in Rawalpindi stadium. Green shirts will continue second innings with a 71-run lead.

Temba Bavuma remains unbeaten on 36 at the break and Keshav Maharaj, dropped by Yasir Shah off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, was not out without scoring.

Five wickets by Pakistani medium pacer Hasan Ali helps Pakistan secure 71 runs lead.

More From This Category
Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in ...
09:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Pakistani MMA fighter stuns Indian opponent in 56 ...
08:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Ali Sadpara and his son become first Pakistanis ...
10:04 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA – Proteas score 106/4 against Pakistan ...
07:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36
02:46 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Where's this scenic natural cricket ground ...
01:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan-e-Pakistan brings first phygital fashion summit 2021
12:46 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr