Arisha Razi and husband twirl their way into hearts at Mayun ceremony

Arisha Razi, a name synonymous with grace and talent, has captivated audiences since her early days as a child star. Today, she stands as a celebrated actress and social media influencer, adored by millions. Her journey, marked by dedication and charm, recently culminated in a beautiful wedding celebration, which delighted fans.
Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Arisha's artistic spark ignited at a young age. She began her career at three and a half years old, appearing in commercials. Her sister, Sarah, also enjoyed early success as a child actress but chose to step away from the spotlight after marriage. Arisha, however, continued to flourish, captivating viewers with her natural talent and innocent persona.
She rose to prominence with roles in popular drama serials like "Dikhawa," "Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye," "Chauraha," and "Chaand Ki Pariyaan." Each performance showcased her growing versatility and depth, solidifying her position as a beloved actress. Her latest project, "Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam," further endeared her to fans, who continue to be enthralled by her on-screen presence.
With over 1 million followers on Instagram, she connects with fans, sharing glimpses into her life and work. Recently, she took social media by storm with stunning pictures from her Mayun event, pre-wedding celebrations traditionally filled with music and merriment.
Finally, a few days ago, the wait was over! Arisha shared a mesmerizing video with her husband from their Grand Mayun event. Dressed in stunning, matching orange outfits, they twirled and danced, radiating joy and love.
"Grand Mayoon, Our first event together!" she captioned the video.
The video sent fans into a frenzy of happy wishes and congratulations.
Khan married Abdullah Farrukh in 2022 in a private Nikkah ceremony.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.