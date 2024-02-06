Search

Arisha Razi and husband twirl their way into hearts at Mayun ceremony

Maheen Khawaja
05:58 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Arisha Razi and husband twirl their way into hearts at Mayun ceremony
Source: Instagram

Arisha Razi, a name synonymous with grace and talent, has captivated audiences since her early days as a child star. Today, she stands as a celebrated actress and social media influencer, adored by millions. Her journey, marked by dedication and charm, recently culminated in a beautiful wedding celebration, which delighted fans.

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Arisha's artistic spark ignited at a young age. She began her career at three and a half years old, appearing in commercials. Her sister, Sarah, also enjoyed early success as a child actress but chose to step away from the spotlight after marriage. Arisha, however, continued to flourish, captivating viewers with her natural talent and innocent persona.

She rose to prominence with roles in popular drama serials like "Dikhawa," "Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye," "Chauraha," and "Chaand Ki Pariyaan." Each performance showcased her growing versatility and depth, solidifying her position as a beloved actress. Her latest project, "Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam," further endeared her to fans, who continue to be enthralled by her on-screen presence.

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, she connects with fans, sharing glimpses into her life and work. Recently, she took social media by storm with stunning pictures from her Mayun event, pre-wedding celebrations traditionally filled with music and merriment.

Finally, a few days ago, the wait was over! Arisha shared a mesmerizing video with her husband from their Grand Mayun event. Dressed in stunning, matching orange outfits, they twirled and danced, radiating joy and love.

"Grand Mayoon, Our first event together!" she captioned the video.

The video sent fans into a frenzy of happy wishes and congratulations.

Khan married Abdullah Farrukh in 2022 in a private Nikkah ceremony.

