GILGIT – The government of Gilgit-Baltistan announced a public holiday today on Thursday as Ismaili community is observing three-Day mourning after the demise of 49th Imam Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar declared three days of mourning from February 5 to 7, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings throughout the country’s northernmost region.

The holiday and national mourning was announced to honor late legacy of 49th Ismaili Imam. Provincial authorities issued directives for all official events to be conducted with simplicity, reflecting the solemnity of the mourning period.

Late Prince Aga Khan is being remembered for his unmatched contributions to humanity, especially in the fields of health, education, humanitarian work, and the preservation of cultural heritage in GB. He The loss is irreplaceable void for the people of the GB and for Isamili community across the globe.

50th Ismaili Imam

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V has been named 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili community after death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

Global leaders have honored Aga Khan IV for his significant humanitarian work, and he was also known for owning the famous racehorse Shergar. With citizenship in multiple countries, he donated millions to support impoverished communities. In a 2007 interview, he emphasized that poverty leads to despair and that economic empowerment is crucial in preventing extremism.