Yashma Gill oozes glam in a shimmery maroon outfit

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill has won millions of hearts as a model and actor all while shattering the good girl typecast elegantly.

This time around, the Phans actor was spotted slaying fashion goals with her style. Leaving the temperature soaring high, she stayed true to the color of the season - sparkling maroon.

For makeup, Yashma opted for subtle shimmery eyes, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips and kept her hair wet straight for the fashion shoot.

'From em chubs times!!@aarindanoor @javvibes_ ????', the Pyar Kay Sadqay actor captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Gill is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

On the work front, Yashma Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.