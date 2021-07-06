CTD guns down five BLA militants in Quetta operation

QUETTA – The Counter-Terrorism Department killed five of the alleged terrorists of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in the Hazar Ganji area of Balochistan.

Reports quoting CTD spokesperson cited that five suspected militants were gunned down during an operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday night.

The spokesman for the LEA said CTD conducted an operation along with other law enforcement agencies, on the tipoff about the presence of the terrorists, in the Killi Gulzar area of Hazar Ganji - a locality on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area and asked the terrorists to surrender on which they retaliated and opened indiscriminate fire. The security personnel in a countermeasure opened fire. The heavy exchange of fire continued for around two hours which ended with the death of five militants.

CTD spokesperson further added that five terrorists belonged to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), adding that three militants managed to escape during the gun battle.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is mulling to hold talks with the insurgent groups in Balochistan for the sake of peace in Balochistan.

Addressing elders and notables of Gwadar on Monday, the premier highlighted that anti-Pakistan had used such elements in the past to create anarchy, but now the situation has entirely changed.