Maths matriculation exam paper leaked in Sukkur
Share
SUKKUR – The question paper of Maths of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021 has been leaked minutes after the start of the exam in Sukkur.
According to the report of ARY News, the Math’s paper began at 9:00 am on Tuesday while pictures of the leaked paper were doing the rounds on social media minutes after commencement.
The incident is the second in a row in Sindh province as earlier a physics paper was leaked at an examination centre in Karachi.
Reports suggest that the paper commenced at 9:30 am while the questionnaire was leaked outside the examination centres. This has exposed the incompetence of the education ministry’s administration.
Physics paper of Class X leaked in Karachi, ... 10:50 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
KARACHI –The SSC Part-II (Class X) Science group annual examination's Physics paper was reportedly leaked out ...
It was also revealed that the paper started late at several examination centres, including one in Malir where the students and their parents expressed resentment over the situation.
On Monday, the Karachi matric board chairperson while commenting on the matter said ‘I'm not aware of any such thing yet but if it has happened, we would investigate the matter.’
Multiple examination centres across the province complained of a delay in the delivery of question papers. Responding to a Twitter user about the leaked paper issue, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said he was looking into the matter however, he said, educational boards were not under his control, and that he had schools and colleges departments.
- Justice Ameer Bhatti takes oath as 51st LHC Chief Justice12:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan shuts Torkham border to stem Covid-19 spread11:35 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
- Maths matriculation exam paper leaked in Sukkur11:15 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
- Forensic report reveals no editing features in the visual contents of ...10:45 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
- The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing New Price10:32 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
- Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in Faysal Quraishi style ...07:46 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Meera's social media accounts hacked 'by her ex-manager'07:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Meesha Shafi shares her two cents on Ali Zafar hosting HSA 202106:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021