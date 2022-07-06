Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 06, 2022

08:56 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 06, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 205.5 208
Euro EUR 212 216
UK Pound Sterling GBP 246 249.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 55.3 56
Saudi Riyal SAR 54 54.8
Australian Dollar AUD 140.42 141.67
Bahrain Dinar BHD 544.21 548.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 158.87 160.22
China Yuan CNY 30.54 30.79
Danish Krone DKK 28.68 29.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.08 26.43
Indian Rupee INR 2.59 2.67
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 666.71 671.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.37 46.82
New Zealand Dollar NZD 127.21 128.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.76 21.06
Omani Riyal OMR 532.18 536.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 56.22 56.72
Singapore Dollar SGD 146.6 147.9
Swedish Korona SEK 19.77 20.07
Swiss Franc CHF 212.95 214.7
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

