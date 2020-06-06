Pakistan approves ML-1 project as CPEC enters second phase
08:34 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
Pakistan approves ML-1 project as CPEC enters second phase
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, General (R), Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the railway Main line (ML-1) project worth of US$7.2 billion.

“The CDWP has approved and recommended ML-1 project to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) with cost US$ 7.2 b.Billion”, he said.

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said the project scope included dualisation and up-gradation of 1872 km Railway track from Peshawar to Karachi. While, under the project, Walton Academy would also be up-grade besides building a dry port at Havelian.

He termed the approval as a big milestone for second phase of CPEC.

