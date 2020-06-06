PTI MNA tests positive for coronavirus as health crisis deepens in Pakistan

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly Usman Tarrakai on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus as pandemic situation deteriorated further across the country.

Tarrakai, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the test after developing symptoms yesterday and now the result came back positive. The lawmaker’s wife, a son and daughter-in-law also contracted the virus.

All family members have self-isolated themselves at their house and requested people for prayers of their complete recovery.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 95,024, according to government data till Saturday afternoon.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,935, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 32,578 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 659, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 615 and 541 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 54 deaths; Islamabad, 45; Gilgit Baltistan, 13; and Azad Kashmir, 8.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).