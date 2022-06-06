PTI delays second long march until after budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has decided to postpone its second long march against government until after the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the core committee will take a decision to hold the anti-inflation march will be taken after June 15.

Last month, Imran Khan-led party held a long march, demanding dissolution of the coalition government and date for new elections in the country, on May 25. However, the PTI chief announced to end the protest on May 26, giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to announce elections.

Qureshi said that PTI will take part in the by-elections in 20 provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab, which fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified PTI lawmakers for voting in favour of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in chief minister election.

The foremer foreign minister also lashed out at the government for poor management of the national economy.

He recalled that the PTI government slashed the fuel and power prices despite pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Qureshi said that the rising prices of essential items have made the life of the average Pakistani difficult.