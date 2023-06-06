Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.55 per unit for Karachi consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved Rs1.55 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for Karachi Electric consumers in wake of quarterly fuel adjustment.

The hike in power tariff has been made at the request of the federal government. The additional price will be received on bills for the month of May, June and July.

The increase has been made in wake of fuel cost adjustment for the month of July, August and September 2022.

The Nepra has send its decision to the government to issue a notification in this regard.