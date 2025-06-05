Nepra reduces power tariff by Rs2.98 per unit for K-Electric consumers

By Web Desk
12:26 am | Jun 6, 2025
Nepra Reduces Power Tariff By Rs2 98 Per Unit For K Electric Consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has reduced K-Electric’s power tariff by Rs2.98 per unit, providing significant relief to Karachi’s residents.

This reduction, applied under the fuel cost adjustment mechanism, will reflect in current electricity bills, exclusively benefiting K-Electric consumers.

In contrast, power rates for the rest of the country have been increased by 93 paisas per unit under the same monthly fuel adjustment formula, excluding Karachi.

While most Pakistanis face higher electricity costs amid rising inflation, Karachi consumers enjoy temporary relief.

Nepra has officially issued notifications for both the tariff hike and reduction.

Web Desk

