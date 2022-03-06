Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 March 2022
11:30 AM | 6 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 131,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 112,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 103,310 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,540.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Karachi PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Islamabad PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Peshawar PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Quetta PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Sialkot PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Attock PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Gujranwala PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Jehlum PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Multan PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Bahawalpur PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Gujrat PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Nawabshah PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Chakwal PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Hyderabad PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Nowshehra PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Sargodha PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Faisalabad PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715
Mirpur PKR 131,500 PKR 1,715

