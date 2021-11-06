Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 November 2021
08:41 AM | 6 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,000 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,560 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,500.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Karachi
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Quetta
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Attock
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Multan
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,517
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 November 202108:41 AM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Markhor hunting permit auctioned off at record price11:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- ECP holds election officials, police responsible for Daska by-poll ...11:25 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Chinese ambassador, defence attache call on COAS Bajwa11:00 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Aryan Khan makes first public appearance days after release from jail
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins ...05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan remind fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' ...06:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat, second wife Tuba spark separation rumours09:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021