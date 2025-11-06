Trump claims eight aircraft were downed during Pakistan-India conflict

MIAMI – US President Donald Trump has claimed that eight aircraft were shot down during the Pakistan-India conflict, adding that he personally played a role in preventing the situation from escalating into a full-scale war.

Addressing a business forum in Miami, Trump said he had read in several newspapers that seven or eight planes were downed during the clash.

“One newspaper said seven aircraft were hit, another said one was damaged. I won’t name them because most of them report fake news,” Trump remarked.

He went on to assert that, in reality, eight aircraft were brought down during the confrontation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Trump once again took credit for halting the conflict, saying that he “stopped the war through tariffs,” suggesting that economic measures and diplomatic pressure helped prevent further escalation between Pakistan and India.