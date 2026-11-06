Gold Prices in Pakistan take Big Hit as Per Tola rate dips to Rs429,000

KARACHI – Another dip in Gold prices in Pakistan on Friday amid a negative trajectory in the international bullion market, which wipes out recent gains.

With latest price revision, per tola rate moved down by Rs6,500 to Rs429,136, according to Sarafa Market rate list.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

Gold / Silver Today’s Price Change Gold (24K) – Per Tola Rs429,136 ↓ Rs6,500 Gold (24K) – 10 Grams Rs367,914 ↓ Rs5,573 International Gold – Per Ounce $4,066 ↓ $65 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,678 ↓ Rs85

The latest domestic price reduction coincided with a notable fall in international gold rates. Global bullion prices plunged by $65 per ounce, pushing the precious metal down to $4,066 per ounce.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore and Karachi