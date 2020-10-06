Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertuğrul Ghazi's tomb in Turkey

Actor Adnan Siddiqui is currently in Turkey, visiting the tomb of popular Muslim hero Erturgrul Ghazi in Söğüt – a small town in the Bilecik province.

Sharing a video of the monument on Instagram. Adnan wrote, "One must be marooned on an island to not know about Ertuğrul Ghazi now that he’s moved out of boring history books to the legendary Turkish series Ertuğrul."

He continued, "So much is the frenzied fan following in Pakistan that the period drama captures most of the conversations these days. So here I was, at the tomb of the great Ertuğrul in Söğüt who can be loosely attributed as the founder of the Ottoman Empire going by historical events."

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star further shared the history of Ertugrul and added, "Ertuğrul, the chieftain of Kayi tribe, the man who championed the cause of Islam, wished for a prosperous and safe state for Muslims and non-Muslims alike and whose regime was based on the tenets of justice and fair play."

Adnan was surprised to see how simple the tomb was. "Multiple thoughts crisscrossed my mind as I took in the beauty and the simplicity of the mausoleum. I had expected a grand monument to celebrate the great Ertuğrul, a man of commanding authority, and a greater legacy. And here was a tomb that spoke volumes of the chief’s life but didn’t need to rely on grandiosity. Humbled," he said.

Ertuğrul has taken Pakistan by storm and the love for it continues to grow every day. Recently, the show earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date.

The drama has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values as it depicts how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Empire.

