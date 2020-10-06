‘The Batman’ release date pushed to 2022

“The Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, will no longer hit theatres in 2021. The film directed by Matt Reeves will now premiere on March 4, 2022, Warner Bros. announced on Monday.

The film houses a star-studded cast including Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Now, however, fans would have to wait a bit longer to see their favourite superhero back in action.

Dune, the much-awaited sci-fi action movie initially due for release in December this year, has been pushed back to October 1, 2021.

“The Batman” resumed production in the U.K. last month after Pattinson contracted COVID-19.

At the time, Warner Bros. studios released the following statement: "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily suspended."

Some more date changes from Warner Brothers include:

The Flash has been moved up from June 3, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

Shazam 2 was supposed to release on November 4, 2022, but now it is meant to come out on June 2, 2023.

