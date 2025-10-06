Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – Open Market Forex Exchange – 6 Oct 2025

Pakistani Rupee remained stable, with minor fluctuations across major global currencies in early morning. US Dollar (USD) held steady at Rs282.4 for buying and Rs282.5 for selling, showing minimal movement compared to the previous session.

Euro (EUR) remained at Rs331.7 (buying) and Rs335.2 (selling), reflecting slight resilience amid mixed signals from European markets. British Pound (GBP) continued to remain strong, standing at Rs380.6 for buying and Rs383.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) was quoted at Rs76.9 (buying) and Rs77.9 (selling), while Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood firm at Rs75.25 and Rs75.9, respectively, both maintaining steady parity with the greenback.