Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – Open Market Forex Exchange – 6 Oct 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Oct 6, 2025

Pakistani Rupee remained stable, with minor fluctuations across major global currencies in early morning. US Dollar (USD) held steady at Rs282.4 for buying and Rs282.5 for selling, showing minimal movement compared to the previous session.

Euro (EUR) remained at Rs331.7 (buying) and Rs335.2 (selling), reflecting slight resilience amid mixed signals from European markets. British Pound (GBP) continued to remain strong, standing at Rs380.6 for buying and Rs383.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) was quoted at Rs76.9 (buying) and Rs77.9 (selling), while Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood firm at Rs75.25 and Rs75.9, respectively, both maintaining steady parity with the greenback.

Currency Country / Description Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 282.4 282.5
EUR Euro 331.7 335.2
GBP UK Pound Sterling 380.6 383.6
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.9 77.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 75.25 75.9
AUD Australian Dollar 185.1 190.1
BHD Bahrain Dinar 746.5 754
CAD Canadian Dollar 205.2 212.2
CNY China Yuan 39.62 40.02
DKK Danish Krone 44.35 44.95
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 36.27 36.62
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 913.45 922.45
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 67.25 67.85
NZD New Zealand Dollar 164.8 166.8
NOK Norwegian Krone 28.37 28.67
OMR Omani Riyal 731.05 738.55
QAR Qatari Riyal 77.32 78.02
SGD Singapore Dollar 216.6 221.35
SEK Swedish Krona 29.99 30.29
CHF Swiss Franc 355.12 357.87
THB Thai Baht 8.73 8.88
   
