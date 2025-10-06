Gold Rate Today in Pakistan (6-October 2025) – 24 Karat, 22 Karat Gold Prices

KARACHI – The upward momentum in gold prices continued on Monday as rates reached a new high of Rs409,878 in the Pakistani market.

The surge aligns with global trends, where gold extended gains amid a weaker dollar and renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets. According to the latest data, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs1,801, settling at Rs351,404.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Purity Per Tola Per Gram Per 10 Grams Per Ounce 24K Rs 409,878 Rs 35,140 Rs 351,404 Rs 995,085 22K Rs 375,375 Rs 32,183 Rs 321,832 Rs 912,161 21K Rs 358,312 Rs 30,720 Rs 307,203 Rs 870,690 18K Rs 307,125 Rs 26,331 Rs 263,317 Rs 746,313

Meanwhile, silver also posted gains, rising by Rs57 per tola to trade at Rs4,896.

On the international front, the gold price climbed by $21 to $3,886 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as investors sought stability amid global economic uncertainty.

Market analysts attribute the sustained rally to a declining US dollar, geopolitical concerns, and increased demand for safe-haven assets.