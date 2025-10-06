Gold Rate Today in Pakistan (6-October 2025) – 24 Karat, 22 Karat Gold Prices

KARACHI – The upward momentum in gold prices continued on Monday as rates reached a new high of Rs409,878 in the Pakistani market.
The surge aligns with global trends, where gold extended gains amid a weaker dollar and renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets. According to the latest data, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs1,801, settling at Rs351,404.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Purity
|Per Tola
|Per Gram
|Per 10 Grams
|Per Ounce
|24K
|Rs 409,878
|Rs 35,140
|Rs 351,404
|Rs 995,085
|22K
|Rs 375,375
|Rs 32,183
|Rs 321,832
|Rs 912,161
|21K
|Rs 358,312
|Rs 30,720
|Rs 307,203
|Rs 870,690
|18K
|Rs 307,125
|Rs 26,331
|Rs 263,317
|Rs 746,313
Meanwhile, silver also posted gains, rising by Rs57 per tola to trade at Rs4,896.
On the international front, the gold price climbed by $21 to $3,886 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as investors sought stability amid global economic uncertainty.
Market analysts attribute the sustained rally to a declining US dollar, geopolitical concerns, and increased demand for safe-haven assets.