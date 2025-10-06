Talha Anjum clears the air on promoting Violence, Drug use through Music

KARACHI – Pakistan’s ace rapper Talha Anjum ruled out perception that his songs promote violence, drug use, or other negative behaviors in society, asserting that his music has never been intended to spread such messages.

In his recent interview with Raftaar, the Young Stunners member opened up about various aspects of his artistic journey and creative expression. Responding to questions about the use of profanity and references to alcohol in his lyrics, Anjum clarified that his words are often misunderstood.

“I’ve never tried to promote violence through my songs,” he said. “I often write whatever comes to mind, and sometimes that includes both good and bad words, but it’s up to the listener to decide what message they take from it.”

The rapper, who along with Talha Yunus, forms the renowned duo Young Stunners, said that most of his music revolves around consistency and perseverance — values he believes are essential in life, relationships, and personal growth “If there’s one thing I want people to learn from my music, it’s how to remain consistent in life,” he added.

Talha stressed that he does not plan to change his unfiltered music style, calling it his authentic form of artistic expression, and criticized the tendency of society to focus on negative aspects of an artist’s work. “People don’t see the good things in my work, they immediately notice the bad. Often, an artist’s positive identity is only recognized after they’re gone,” he remarked.

He also addressed alcohol use in some of his songs, pointing out that literary giants like Mirza Ghalib also used similar expressions in their poetry “It depends on what people choose to remember.

Concluding his remarks, Talha Anjum reiterated that his music does not encourage drug use, alcohol consumption, or violence, and that he has also written songs highlighting social issues that listeners should pay attention to. “There’s a lot to learn from the positive side of my music,” he said.