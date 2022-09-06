'Money Back Guarantee' – Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram’s film gets a release date
Share
Faisal Qureshi’s much-awaited directorial debut has finally got a release date and movie buffs have been left thrilled with the good news.
Money Back Guarantee will feature Fawad Khan on the big screen. It will also see Wasim Akram, and in a first, Shaniera Akram, making her acting debut.
Taking to his Instagram, Qureshi shared the first look and announced, “Unveiling the first look of the most awaited multi-starrer movie Money Back Guarantee - MBG.”
Moreover, he also promised that a teaser for the film would be released on September 9 at 10:00 am.
View this post on Instagram
The film stars Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.
Happy birthday to 'Sultan of Swing' – Wishes ... 02:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Wasim Akram, one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket, is celebrating his 56th birthday ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- YouTube down across Pakistan during Imran Khan’s speech at Peshawar ...08:41 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Shamoon Abbasi takes at jibe at Mehwish Hayat over Bollywood obsession07:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Labourer tortured, dragged through streets to Larkana police station ...07:05 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
-
- Mathira sets internet on fire with new stunning selfies06:36 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
-
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022