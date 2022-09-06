'Money Back Guarantee' – Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram’s film gets a release date

Faisal Qureshi’s much-awaited directorial debut has finally got a release date and movie buffs have been left thrilled with the good news.

Money Back Guarantee will feature Fawad Khan on the big screen. It will also see Wasim Akram, and in a first, Shaniera Akram, making her acting debut.

Taking to his Instagram, Qureshi shared the first look and announced, “Unveiling the first look of the most awaited multi-starrer movie Money Back Guarantee - MBG.”

Moreover, he also promised that a teaser for the film would be released on September 9 at 10:00 am.

The film stars Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.