Pakistan, Russian FM’s vow to strengthen bilateral ties, defence cooperation
Share
ISLAMABAD – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Wednesday reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, including economy, trade, and defence.
The Russian derogatory expressed the resolve during delegation-level talks with Pakistan in Islamabad today. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the Pakistani side.
Addressing a joint news conference, the Russian FM mentioned that his country stands ready to further build counter-terrorism potential through the provision of military equipment.
#Live: Pakistan, Russian FMs addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad. @ForeignOfficePk @RusEmbPakistan @mfa_russia #RussianFMinPakistan https://t.co/1A5yTdbppH— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 7, 2021
Sergey also confirmed that both sides have agreed to further conduct military exercises and drills.
He also expressed satisfaction over a forty-six per cent increase in bilateral trade. He however stressed there is a need to further diversify it.
Discussing the opportunities in the energy sector, the Russian Foreign Minister said both the countries are now discussing a new protocol on Stream Gas Pipeline project and as soon as it is signed, the construction work on the project will be started.
He said we have provided fifty thousand doses of anti Covid vaccine to Pakistan and intend to provide one hundred and fifty thousand more.
Expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan and Russia have agreed to further facilitate the parties to reach an agreement to put an end to civil war through an inclusive political dialogue.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is keen to build a strong multifaceted relationship with Russia. There is a new approach and mindset in Pakistan for relationship with Russia. We feel that not just we have geographic proximity but Russia is a factor of stability in the region and the world at large, he added.
FM Qureshi added that Pakistan wants to build a relationship of trust with Russia. He said Moscow has always advocated primacy of international law and multilateralism. These are principles that Pakistan adheres to. Our coordination and cooperation at the United Nations level has been excellent.
Regarding Stream Gas Pipeline Project, the Foreign Minister said we have overcome many of the obstacles, reassuring the Russian counterpart that Pakistan wants to go ahead and committed to the project.
The Foreign Minister said that he also briefed the Russian counterpart about the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
-
- ECP releases total number of registered voters in Pakistan01:32 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus12:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
-
- Jawad Ahmad contracts Covid-19 for second time amid third wave12:08 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Mrs Sri Lanka beauty queen's crown snatched from head over divorce ...10:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-1905:45 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery gets financial support for cancer ...05:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021