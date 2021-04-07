Pakistan, Russian FM’s vow to strengthen bilateral ties, defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Wednesday reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, including economy, trade, and defence.

The Russian derogatory expressed the resolve during delegation-level talks with Pakistan in Islamabad today. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the Pakistani side.

Addressing a joint news conference, the Russian FM mentioned that his country stands ready to further build counter-terrorism potential through the provision of military equipment.

Sergey also confirmed that both sides have agreed to further conduct military exercises and drills.

He also expressed satisfaction over a forty-six per cent increase in bilateral trade. He however stressed there is a need to further diversify it.

Discussing the opportunities in the energy sector, the Russian Foreign Minister said both the countries are now discussing a new protocol on Stream Gas Pipeline project and as soon as it is signed, the construction work on the project will be started.

He said we have provided fifty thousand doses of anti Covid vaccine to Pakistan and intend to provide one hundred and fifty thousand more.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan and Russia have agreed to further facilitate the parties to reach an agreement to put an end to civil war through an inclusive political dialogue.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is keen to build a strong multifaceted relationship with Russia. There is a new approach and mindset in Pakistan for relationship with Russia. We feel that not just we have geographic proximity but Russia is a factor of stability in the region and the world at large, he added.

FM Qureshi added that Pakistan wants to build a relationship of trust with Russia. He said Moscow has always advocated primacy of international law and multilateralism. These are principles that Pakistan adheres to. Our coordination and cooperation at the United Nations level has been excellent.

Regarding Stream Gas Pipeline Project, the Foreign Minister said we have overcome many of the obstacles, reassuring the Russian counterpart that Pakistan wants to go ahead and committed to the project.

The Foreign Minister said that he also briefed the Russian counterpart about the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.