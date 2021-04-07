‘Loyalty is being tested’- Jahangir Tareen refutes parting ways with PTI

LAHORE – Jahangir Tareen Wednesday shot down rumors of leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as his loyalty to Prime Minister Imran Khan was being tested for more than a year.

The ruling party leader while talking to media outside the banking court said I am silent for more than a year and I am being politically victimised. Not one, not two but three cases have been registered against me," he said.

Adding that out of the 80 sugar mill owners, all they could see was Jahangir Tareen, it’s nothing but revenge. I want justice from PTI, as my family bank accounts have been frozen.

Tareen lamented that he was only asking for justice from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding that he was an old friend, but is being pushed towards enmity.

The 67-year-old also rejects reports that he is meeting PPP bigwigs. Responding to a query, Tareen said it was time to expose those involved in a conspiracy against me. Reports of my meeting with the former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari were baseless, he added.

Jahangir Tareen likely to join PPP as meeting ... 07:05 PM | 6 Apr, 2021 KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza revealed on Tuesday that estranged leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir ...

On Tuesday, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza revealed that the estranged leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir Khan Tareen, would hold a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Spilling the beans, she said that the PTI leader might be joining the PPP in the coming meeting.