‘Loyalty is being tested’- Jahangir Tareen refutes parting ways with PTI
Web Desk
10:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
‘Loyalty is being tested’- Jahangir Tareen refutes parting ways with PTI
Share

LAHORE – Jahangir Tareen Wednesday shot down rumors of leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as his loyalty to Prime Minister Imran Khan was being tested for more than a year.

The ruling party leader while talking to media outside the banking court said I am silent for more than a year and I am being politically victimised. Not one, not two but three cases have been registered against me," he said.

Adding that out of the 80 sugar mill owners, all they could see was Jahangir Tareen, it’s nothing but revenge. I want justice from PTI, as my family bank accounts have been frozen.

Tareen lamented that he was only asking for justice from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding that he was an old friend, but is being pushed towards enmity.

The 67-year-old also rejects reports that he is meeting PPP bigwigs. Responding to a query, Tareen said it was time to expose those involved in a conspiracy against me.  Reports of my meeting with the former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari were baseless, he added.

Jahangir Tareen likely to join PPP as meeting ... 07:05 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza revealed on Tuesday that estranged leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir ...

On Tuesday, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza revealed that the estranged leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir Khan Tareen, would hold a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari. 

Spilling the beans, she said that the PTI leader might be joining the PPP in the coming meeting.

More From This Category
Russian FM in Pakistan to hold top-level talks ...
10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
Can men marry transgender persons? Mufti Abdul ...
11:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
FIA summons Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen on April 9
10:28 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
PM Imran rates his own performance on social ...
09:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
PM Imran Khan to participate in 10th D-8 Summit ...
08:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Russia terms Pakistan key foreign policy partner ...
08:24 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP vaccine shot
10:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr