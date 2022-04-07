Prisoners in Punjab granted 60-day remission for Ramadan 2022

02:36 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Prisoners in Punjab granted 60-day remission for Ramadan 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a special remission for 60 days in sentences of prisoners on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision was announced by IG Jails Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The remission in sentences has been announced under Rule 216 of Pakistan Prison Rules 1978. All prisoners who have not been involved in any violation of jail laws this year will be able to avail the relief.

However, prisoners convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina, 1979, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping or abduction, and terrorist acts as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 1999) will not get any relief in prison sentences.

A report said that as many as 150 prisoners have gotten the relief after the latest remission was announced. 

More From This Category
SC to announce verdict on NA speaker’s ruling ...
04:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
19-year-old girl killed by brothers for sharing ...
02:09 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Watch: Maryam Nawaz breaks into tears as Hamza ...
01:19 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok
11:36 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for ...
11:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan ...
10:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?
04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr