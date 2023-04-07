Search

PakistanTop News

No balloting for Hajj this year, announces Ishaq Dar

Web Desk 11:16 AM | 7 Apr, 2023
No balloting for Hajj this year, announces Ishaq Dar
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday announced that there will be no balloting for Hajj this year as the number of applications received is far less than the seats available.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, stated that all Haj applications under the government scheme will be accepted without balloting. This decision was made as only 72,869 applications were received against a quota of 44,190.

The government plans to accept all applications of intending pilgrims, and extra foreign exchange reserves for Hajj pilgrims will be provided with the support of the State Bank of Pakistan. The government has allocated around 45,000 seats under the sponsorship scheme, but only around 6,000 applications were received under this scheme, leaving around 10,000 seats vacant.

The intending pilgrims have been asked to pray for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Every year, millions of Muslims from all over the world gather in Mecca to perform Haj, and Pakistan is no exception. The government of Pakistan has been organizing Hajj under its official scheme for many years now, and the number of applications received for Haj has been increasing every year.

However, this year the number of applications received under the government scheme was far less than expected, leaving a large number of seats vacant.

The cost of performing Haj has increased significantly in recent years, and many people cannot afford to perform Hajj under the government scheme.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pak Suzuki announces another hike in car prices

06:55 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Ishaq Dar to attend IMF, WB meetings in US

12:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Fitrana fixed at Rs320 per person this year

09:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Karachi court hands 10-year jail sentence to man for raping differently-abled neighbour

03:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

PTI announces nationwide protests against abduction of its social media activists

06:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

11:37 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

No balloting for Hajj this year, announces Ishaq Dar

11:16 AM | 7 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 07, 2023

08:09 AM | 7 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.5 292
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 167,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 194,790.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 212,500 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: