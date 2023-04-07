PAC orders probe into data leak of Army chief's family

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee of the parliament has called for a criminal case against Nadra officers who allegedly breached the data and accessed personal information of the army chief’s family.
During the meeting, which was held on Thursday and chaired by MNA Noor Alam Khan, concerns were expressed over media reports of the breach. According to a report published in Dawn, Khan insisted that those involved in the data theft should be prosecuted, and military intelligence and ISI should be included in the investigation to determine how the personal information of the army chief’s family was stolen.
The Nadra chairman was summoned to the meeting, but was unable to attend due to other commitments, which agitated Khan, who expressed frustration at the news being widely circulated in the media, including a vlog in which two journalists discussed the issue.
The breach allegedly occurred in October 2022, when the personal data and travel records of COAS Asim Munir’s family were allegedly accessed by Nadra officers in an attempt to prevent his appointment as army chief. In a statement, Nadra confirmed that the family’s personal information had been accessed and stolen, and an investigation was ongoing to identify the officials involved in the breach.
In addition to the Nadra breach, the PAC meeting also discussed the Capital Development Authority audit, with Mr. Khan calling for an end to the practice of giving plots to officials, and inquiring into the number of plots given to judges, prime ministers, presidents, MNAs, senators, bureaucrats, and military officials. The meeting also ordered a special audit of the Islamabad Police’s welfare fund, and reviewed audit objections related to the Ministry of Interior for the year 2021-22.
The meeting also addressed the issue of militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Mr. Khan stating that attacks have increased in his constituency, with miscreants using rocket launchers. He criticized the government’s failure to enforce its writ, and called for action to be taken to address the situation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 167,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 194,790.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
