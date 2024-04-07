PM Shehbaz visits Masjid-e-Nabavi, prays for peace and prosperity of Pakistan

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday night visited Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina where he prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the Ummah.
The premier visited visited Prophet’s mosque soon after landing in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit.
He departed from Lahore to Medina by PIA flight PK 859, along with delegation of 31 people including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Prime Minister offered Isha prayer and Nawafal at Masjid Nabawi and also had the privilege of attending Roza-e-Rasool SAW.
He offered special prayers for prosperity of the Ummah and Pakistani nation. PM remembered the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in his prayers.
This is the first foreign visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assuming office. He will stay in Kingdom till April 8 and is also expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
