PM Shehbaz visits Masjid-e-Nabavi, prays for peace and prosperity of Pakistan

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday night visited Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina where he prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the Ummah.

The premier visited visited Prophet’s mosque soon after landing in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit.

He departed from Lahore to Medina by PIA flight PK 859, along with delegation of 31 people including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Prime Minister offered Isha prayer and Nawafal at Masjid Nabawi and also had the privilege of attending Roza-e-Rasool SAW.

He offered special prayers for prosperity of the Ummah and Pakistani nation. PM remembered the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in his prayers.

This is the first foreign visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assuming office. He will stay in Kingdom till April 8 and is also expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.