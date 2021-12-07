Junaid Jamshed remembered on fifth death anniversary

LAHORE – Pakistanis are remembering Junaid Jamshed, the singer-turned-preacher who died in a tragic plane crash five years ago, on his death anniversary.

Junaid Jamshed was born in Karachi on September 3, 1964. He had briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) before turning into a singer. His father Jamshed Akber Khan was a retired Group Captain in Pakistan Air Force.

Junaid formed a pop music band Vital Signs and had also led the band as lead vocalist.

Vital Signs gained immense worldwide popularity during the 90s, with their songs like Aitebaar, Goray Rang ka Zamana, Dil Dil Pakistan and Sanwali Saloni.

At the peak of his successful career of 15 years, Junaid quit the music industry in 2004 to reconnect to his Islamic faith.

He went on a mission of preaching the correct paths of the religion to the residents of Chitral where he died in a horrible crash when PIA flight PK-661 of aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane crashed near Havelian with 47 passengers and crew members on-board along with Junaid Jamshed and his wife.

Social media users have rallied around the hashtag #JunaidJamshed to pay tribute the Pakistani icon.

5th Anniversary of Junaid Jamshed.

A Man who ruled our hearts.



A Man with a golden heart and pure soul who had always been spreading love and a soft and positive image of Pakistan.

We will always remember you. May Allah Raise His Ranks In Jannah 💜❤️#junaidjamshed pic.twitter.com/233FPXWzb0 — Dawood Umar🇵🇰 (@dawoodawan99) December 6, 2021

7th dec 2016 we lost beautiful soul remembering him on his 5th death anniversary indeed a big loss may Allah inhence his darajats ameen #junaidjamshed pic.twitter.com/qZa1lMfFYR — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 7, 2021

#JunaidJamshed wasn’t a legend only for Pakistan but for whole Muslim Ummah.



Remembering pious and great scholar Junaid Jamshed on his 5th martyrdom anniversary.

May Allah bless him with highest place in Jannah.



🎥 - Junaid Jamshed's first Bangla Naat in Bangladesh 🇧🇩. pic.twitter.com/ydf9Cca8Qu — _Shakib__ 🇧🇩 (@Sha_kib_haq) December 7, 2021

Ruled our hearts !!!

An inspiration for times to come !!

Its been 5 years since you left us after that unfortunate plane crash but your memories are still warm and loved by us.

Almighty bless you with highest places in Jannat ul Firdous Brother !! Aameen.#junaidjamshed pic.twitter.com/8Y1gKbcq92 — Nousheen Irfan Khan (@nousheen_irfan) December 7, 2021