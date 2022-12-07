Ayesha Omar’s new workout video goes viral
Ayesha Omar rose to prominence with her popular dramas but she continues to win hearts with her ultra-glam style, stylish looks and quick wit. And, that's not all!
The Bulbulay actress is also a gym queen and a fitness enthusiast. No doubt, she is one of the major head-turners when it comes to defining fitness goals.
The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she can be seen intensely working out, and giving fitness goals.
'We be back vibing to @djfrancismercier ‘s epic track, pre-ing and prepping for crazy, festive, rocking December!!! There’s still time to get that bod ready for Nye anddd 2023! Follow this basic circuit 3-4 times a week. 3 sets of each exercise ( I do 12 reps in each set). 3/4 kg dumbbells should be good if you have no injuries.
I have a broken (nonunion) collarbone, dislocated shoulder blade (scapula) neck complications and degenerative disc disease (since my accident, 7 years ago), so @hydrofitteam helps me work out with all my injuries. Get yourself a trainer like him and move that body!
????????????????????????', captioned the Yalghaar actor.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been making headlines for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs and the highly-anticipated historical drama series Selahaddin Eyyubi in pipeline.
