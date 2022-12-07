Ayesha Omar’s new workout video goes viral
Ayesha Omar's new workout video goes viral
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Ayesha Omar rose to prominence with her popular dramas but she continues to win hearts with her ultra-glam style, stylish looks and quick wit. And, that's not all!

The Bulbulay actress is also a gym queen and a fitness enthusiast. No doubt, she is one of the major head-turners when it comes to defining fitness goals.

The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she can be seen intensely working out, and giving fitness goals.

'We be back vibing to @djfrancismercier ‘s epic track, pre-ing and prepping for crazy, festive, rocking December!!! There’s still time to get that bod ready for Nye anddd 2023! Follow this basic circuit 3-4 times a week. 3 sets of each exercise ( I do 12 reps in each set). 3/4 kg dumbbells should be good if you have no injuries.

I have a broken (nonunion) collarbone, dislocated shoulder blade (scapula) neck complications and degenerative disc disease (since my accident, 7 years ago), so @hydrofitteam helps me work out with all my injuries. Get yourself a trainer like him and move that body!

????????????????????????', captioned the Yalghaar actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been making headlines for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs and the highly-anticipated historical drama series Selahaddin Eyyubi in pipeline.

