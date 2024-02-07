Shaheen Shah Afridi urges people to vote in Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan T20 Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday urged the people of Pakistan to vote in the upcoming elections slated to be held on tomorrow (February 8).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amir said, “Voting is not only our right — it is our power!”

Emphasising the importance of casting votes, Shaheen said, “Go and vote tomorrow for better Pakistan InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Go and vote tomorrow for better Pakistan InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 7, 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 90,675 polling stations across the country for Feb 8 polls.

The ECP announced that it had completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.

The spokesperson for the ECP said in a statement that a valid national identity card was required to cast vote. But ballot can be cast if the card is expired by presenting the original card before the election official, he added.