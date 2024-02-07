Shaheen Shah Afridi urges people to vote in Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan T20 Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday urged the people of Pakistan to vote in the upcoming elections slated to be held on tomorrow (February 8).
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amir said, “Voting is not only our right — it is our power!”
Emphasising the importance of casting votes, Shaheen said, “Go and vote tomorrow for better Pakistan InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad.”
Voting is not only our right — it is our power!— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 7, 2024
Go and vote tomorrow for better Pakistan InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 90,675 polling stations across the country for Feb 8 polls.
The ECP announced that it had completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.
The spokesperson for the ECP said in a statement that a valid national identity card was required to cast vote. But ballot can be cast if the card is expired by presenting the original card before the election official, he added.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.