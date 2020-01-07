Bahauddin Zakariya University teacher fired for harassing female student 

MULTAN - Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has dismissed one of its teacher for harassing a female student, local media reported on Tuesday.

The victim, who is also disabled, had filed a complaint against Assistant Professor Dr Numan Wasif leveling the allegations of harassment and blackmailing.

The varsity administration, later, formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter. The probe team found the allegation true after examining the evidence and recommended termination of the accused.

BZU registrar has issued a notification regarding the dismissal of Dr Nauman Wasif.