Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 January 2021
Web Desk
08:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,000 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.90,750 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.105,785.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Karachi PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Islamabad PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Peshawar PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Quetta PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Sialkot PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Attock PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Gujranwala PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Jehlum PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Multan PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Bahawalpur PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Gujrat PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Nawabshah PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Chakwal PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Hyderabad PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Nowshehra PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Sargodha PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Faisalabad PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632
Mirpur PKR 115,400 PKR 1,632

