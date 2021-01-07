Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 January 2021
08:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,000 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.90,750 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.105,785.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Karachi
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Islamabad
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Peshawar
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Quetta
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Sialkot
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Attock
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Gujranwala
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Jehlum
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Multan
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Gujrat
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Nawabshah
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Chakwal
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Hyderabad
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Nowshehra
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Sargodha
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Faisalabad
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
|Mirpur
|PKR 115,400
|PKR 1,632
