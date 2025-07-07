Good news for Pakistani job seekers as Saudi Arabia updates expatriate work permit system

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia rolled out modernized classification system for expatriate work permits, creating exciting opportunities for skilled individuals looking to advance their careers in the Kingdom.

The new system categorized work permits into three tiers, high-skill, skilled, and basic. This structured approach is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 reform agenda, aiming to build a thriving economy driven by knowledge, innovation, and global expertise.

“This change is great news for international job seekers,” said a Ministry spokesperson. “It helps qualified workers find roles that truly match their skills, and ensures that their expertise is properly recognized and utilized in the Kingdom’s growing sectors.”

A detailed guide outlining the new permit system is now available on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Designed to improve job-role alignment, attract top talent from around the world, and streamline employment processes, the system not only enhances workforce quality but also supports modern business models and innovation.

By clearly defining skill levels, the initiative ensures that workers are better matched to suitable positions—making the job application and hiring process more transparent and efficient.

The new development opens new skilled professionals will have greater visibility and access to higher-level roles. The new structure boosts confidence that qualifications will be fairly evaluated.

It opens the door to more competitive and rewarding career paths in Saudi Arabia. Job seekers from around the globe can now navigate the Saudi job market with greater clarity.

As Kingdom continues to modernise its labor environment, this new classification system sends clear message. Kingdom is ready to welcome global talent and provide meaningful opportunities for those looking to build their futures in one of the world’s fastest-evolving economies.