MG’s Limited Offer will save you Rs2Lac on HS PHEV as offer ends soon

MG Pakistan comes with limited-time Offer Price on MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle to pass on relief to thousands of car enthusiasts looking to make the switch to cleaner, smarter driving.

The extended offer means that customers can continue to purchase the highly sought-after MG HS PHEV at a discounted rate of PKR 9,699,000 until July 31, 2025. This special pricing was initially revised from the early-bird offer of PKR 9,499,000. But buyers beware—starting August 1st, the price will rise to PKR 9,899,000, as per MG’s updated pricing list.

MG HS Price Offer 2025

Model Limited Offer Price New Price MG HS PHEV 9,699,000 PKR 9,899,000

According to MG officials, this decision comes in response to overwhelming consumer demand and a major regulatory advantage: the government has not imposed the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Adoption Levy on PHEVs like the MG HS.

The brand sees this as perfect opportunity to reward customers while supporting the country’s shift toward eco-friendly transportation. “With the government’s continued exemption of plug-in hybrids from the NEV Adoption Levy, we believe it’s only fair to extend this price advantage to our customers,” an MG spokesperson revealed.

NEV Adoption Levy, rolled out in the 2025–26 federal budget, is a progressive tax of 1% to 3% on conventional petrol and diesel vehicles. It’s part of the government’s aggressive strategy to phase out fossil fuel-powered cars and promote EVs and PHEVs as the future of transportation in Pakistan.