Punjab bans Mobile Phone use by Doctors, Nurses During duty hours

LAHORE – No more screens on shifts as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced stern action on mobile usage in hospitals.

The new directives issued to all public healthcare institutions, strictly restricted medical staff from using filming videos, making calls and using social media while on duty. Authorities have been ordered to implement the ban without delay, ensuring full compliance at every level.

Any violation of this order will be dealt with under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act, which include suspension, penalties, or even termination.

The provincial authorities said the move is aimed at enhancing discipline, minimising distractions, and ensuring that doctors and nurses remain fully focused on patient care during working hours. “The top priority is to strengthen the standard of healthcare and maintain an undivided focus on patients,” the health department said.

This latest decision is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s broader healthcare reforms, which aim to bring accountability, efficiency, and patient-centered service to the province’s public health sector.

Public reaction to the decision has been mixed, with some applauding the initiative for prioritizing patient welfare, while others have raised concerns about potential communication challenges during emergencies.