Turkish Airlines Flight grounded in Lahore after mid-air technical issue

LAHORE – Flight scare at Lahore Airport as Turkish Flight makes emergency return after takeoff trouble, but luckily no injuries were reported.

The passenger jet made emergency landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday morning after encountering a technical fault shortly after takeoff.

The flight departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport developed malfunction just moments into its journey. The pilot quickly alerted air traffic control and requested an emergency return.

The control tower granted immediate clearance, and aircraft was safely brought back to the runway without incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew. After landing, the aircraft was directed to the designated parking bay, where airline engineers began a thorough inspection to identify and resolve the issue.

“All passengers were safely offloaded and shifted to the airport lounge,” an official confirmed. “There were no casualties or injuries reported.”

The flight will remain grounded until a complete technical evaluation is conducted and the engineering team clears the aircraft for departure.