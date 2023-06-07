Search

Pakistani football team's participation in SAFF Cup in India confirmed

08:01 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

The government has given the All India Football Federation (AIFF) permission to host the Pakistan squad at the next South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup.

According to reports in the media, both federations confirmed that the relevant ministries have given the Green Shirts a go-ahead to compete in the competition.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was contacted through email by the AIFF, who sent them all the necessary paperwork and an official invitation letter.

To speed up visa processing for the Pakistani team, appropriate paperwork has been sent to the embassy in Islamabad.

While the team has been given permission to go to Mauritius by the Pakistani Foreign Office, a decision on the team's journey to India is still awaited.

The Men in Green will participate in Group A alongside Kuwait, India and Nepal, according to the published schedule. India and the neighbours will square off in the first game.

Pakistan was promised a safe atmosphere for the next South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship by AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran last month.

