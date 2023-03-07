Search

BusinessPakistanTechnology

Saudi-Pakistan Tech House launched in Islamabad to boost digital collaboration

Web Desk 12:51 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
Saudi-Pakistan Tech House launched in Islamabad to boost digital collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud has launched the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in the federal capital Islamabad to boost digital collaboration bewtween both the countries.

With aim of creating job opportunities through partnerships with IT firms in South Asian country, the $ 100 million tech house is part of Riyadh’s Vision 2030 strategic framework.

The international tech house was launched months after Prince Fahad revealed his plans during Future Fest. The tech house will be established under ILSA Interactive, a firm co-founded by Prince Fahad and Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir.

Sharing his thoughts at the launching ceremony of the tech house, Prince Fahad bin Mansour called it an honor for him to launch the initiative. He called it a catalyst for greater collaboration and growth between the two Islamic nations.

He expressed hope of creating more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan with over 300 projects with a minimum cost of $100 million in the next five years. Saudi Prince also pinned hope on Pakistan's workforce and startups to form partnerships that would prove to be a game-changer for both sides.

Future Fest 2023: Saudi Arabia announces to open first joint technology house in Pakistan

The Saudi government has a huge plan for digital transformation under Vision 2030 plan and has made a firm digital infrastructure for cooperation, he added.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan moves Islamabad High Court to block arrest warrants

11:18 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Pakistan hopeful of signing much-awaited staff-level agreement with IMF this week

08:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Gold price falls by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Pakistan approves Hajj policy 2023

05:29 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Pakistan, US kick off counter-terrorism dialogue today to tackle common challenges

12:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

In meeting with PM Shehbaz, Qatar Amir vows to enhance economic ties with Pakistan

06:06 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Muslims observe Shab-e-Barat tonight

01:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th March 2023 

08:57 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – For the third straight session, the Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar as the country secured funds from China while virtual talks with IMF continue for bailout funds.

The local currency registered marginal gains against the greenback and was up 0.44 percent during the early hours of trading. PKR was quoted at 276.70, with an increase of Rs1.22 against the high-flying US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local currency settled at 277.92, with an appreciation of 0.19% against the US dollar on Monday as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-7-2023

This is an intra-day update

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: