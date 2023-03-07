Saudi-Pakistan Tech House launched in Islamabad to boost digital collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud has launched the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in the federal capital Islamabad to boost digital collaboration bewtween both the countries.

With aim of creating job opportunities through partnerships with IT firms in South Asian country, the $ 100 million tech house is part of Riyadh’s Vision 2030 strategic framework.

The international tech house was launched months after Prince Fahad revealed his plans during Future Fest. The tech house will be established under ILSA Interactive, a firm co-founded by Prince Fahad and Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir.

Sharing his thoughts at the launching ceremony of the tech house, Prince Fahad bin Mansour called it an honor for him to launch the initiative. He called it a catalyst for greater collaboration and growth between the two Islamic nations.

He expressed hope of creating more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan with over 300 projects with a minimum cost of $100 million in the next five years. Saudi Prince also pinned hope on Pakistan's workforce and startups to form partnerships that would prove to be a game-changer for both sides.

The Saudi government has a huge plan for digital transformation under Vision 2030 plan and has made a firm digital infrastructure for cooperation, he added.