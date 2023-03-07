Saudi-Pakistan Tech House launched in Islamabad to boost digital collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud has launched the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in the federal capital Islamabad to boost digital collaboration bewtween both the countries.
With aim of creating job opportunities through partnerships with IT firms in South Asian country, the $ 100 million tech house is part of Riyadh’s Vision 2030 strategic framework.
The international tech house was launched months after Prince Fahad revealed his plans during Future Fest. The tech house will be established under ILSA Interactive, a firm co-founded by Prince Fahad and Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir.
Sharing his thoughts at the launching ceremony of the tech house, Prince Fahad bin Mansour called it an honor for him to launch the initiative. He called it a catalyst for greater collaboration and growth between the two Islamic nations.
HH Prince @Fbinmansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz AlSaud's closing speech at the launch ceremony of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House.#Saudipakistantechhouse pic.twitter.com/n60Ib2v06R— Future Fest (@FutureFestPK) March 6, 2023
He expressed hope of creating more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan with over 300 projects with a minimum cost of $100 million in the next five years. Saudi Prince also pinned hope on Pakistan's workforce and startups to form partnerships that would prove to be a game-changer for both sides.
The Saudi government has a huge plan for digital transformation under Vision 2030 plan and has made a firm digital infrastructure for cooperation, he added.
KARACHI – For the third straight session, the Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar as the country secured funds from China while virtual talks with IMF continue for bailout funds.
The local currency registered marginal gains against the greenback and was up 0.44 percent during the early hours of trading. PKR was quoted at 276.70, with an increase of Rs1.22 against the high-flying US dollar in the inter-bank market.
The local currency settled at 277.92, with an appreciation of 0.19% against the US dollar on Monday as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
