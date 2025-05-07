Pakistan proves its superiority in conventional warfare, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive and swift response to Indian aggression, declaring that the country had once again demonstrated its superiority in conventional warfare.

Addressing the nation, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to senior military, naval, and air force officials, stating, “The entire nation is proud of its brave defenders who proved their mettle last night.”

The prime minister vowed that every drop of blood spilled in India’s unprovoked air strikes would be avenged. “This cowardly enemy targets unarmed civilians and thinks it is powerful, but we proved otherwise. Pakistan knows how to deliver a befitting response,” he asserted.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the impact of Pakistan Air Force’s counteroffensive, saying it caused lasting damage to the Indian military. “Our jets inflicted wounds on the enemy that even time won’t heal,” he said while mourning the loss of 26 civilians, including a seven-year-old child, in Indian strikes.

Reflecting on the speed of Pakistan’s retaliation, he stated, “It only took a few hours to bring the enemy to its knees. Five Indian war jets, once considered their pride, now lie in ruins.”

Warning New Delhi of repercussions, PM Shehbaz concluded, “India will have to suffer the consequences. They may have assumed we would retreat, but they forgot this is a nation of the brave.”