Danyal Zafar receives backlash over hair colour

Up-and-coming Pakistani rock star Danyal Zafar is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The younger brother of the acclaimed singer, Ali Zafar, has been making a name for himself and received widespread appreciation locally and internationally. However famous and influential Zafar became in a short span of time, thanks to his versatility and talent, the singer-turned-actor wasn't spared by netizens.

Fashion police on the internet had its sirens loud enough, this time criticizing Zafar's coloured hair and pitching in their opinions and suggestions.

The Tana Bana starlet took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of himself posing with his lustrous silky hair in burgundy colour.

Cyber citizens, however, weren't too pleased with the chic look. The Bharwan Khiladi also noticed the trolling and criticism, and shared it on his Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Zee (@danyalzee)

On the work front, Zafar's discography includes Muntazir, Julie, Ek Aur Ek 3, Thehree Si Zindagi, Udh Chaliye and Blue Butterfly.