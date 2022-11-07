Sabeeka Imam’s new bold photos set internet on fire
11:07 AM | 7 Nov, 2022
Sabeeka Imam is considered one of the top Pakistani models. Initially, Sabeeka got success as a model and then she stepped into acting as well. Her recent project was drama serial Dushman which was aired on PTV Network, opposite Hassan Niazi.
Sabeeka is in Istanbul for her winter shoot. She has also posted pictures from her trip which set internet on fire.
