Sabeeka Imam’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Web Desk
11:07 AM | 7 Nov, 2022
Sabeeka Imam’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Source: Instagram
Share

Sabeeka Imam is considered one of the top Pakistani models. Initially, Sabeeka got success as a model and then she stepped into acting as well. Her recent project was drama serial Dushman which was aired on PTV Network, opposite Hassan Niazi.

Sabeeka is in Istanbul for her winter shoot. She has also posted pictures from her trip which set internet on fire. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from ... 10:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

Lollywood's model-turned-actress Sabeeka Imam is raising the temperature with her latest pictures on Instagram. The ...

More From This Category
Celebrities cheer on Pakistan’s historic win ...
09:22 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan didn't deserve to be ...
09:05 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
French model embraces Islam, performs Umrah
07:03 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in ...
05:44 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Drama serial Humsafar's title song hides ...
07:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Feroze Khan ordered to show family support ...
02:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sabeeka Imam’s new bold photos set internet on fire
11:07 AM | 7 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr