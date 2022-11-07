Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International Book Fair 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International Book Fair 2022
SHARJAH – Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will attend the Sharjah International Book Fair this week.

“The legend of Indian and International cinema is coming to Sharjah!” the Instagram page of the Sharjah International Book Fair shared the news earlier in the day and informed that Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the event on November 11 (Friday).

He is expected to make an appearance at 6pm for the fair's 41st edition.

The 57-year-old actor will receive the book fair's first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative honour. The award is SIBF’s initiative to recognise and honour individuals whose efforts in their careers have helped transcend cultural barriers, and whose contributions to the arts have created cultural ties between varying identities.

Shah Rukh is the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism and was recently appointed as an ambassador with Burjeel Holdings, a leading private healthcare services provider in the Mena region and one of the largest in the UAE, according to Khaleej Times.

SRK, popularly known as King Khan has appeared in more than 80 films over a three-decade-long career and enjoys a fan following that cuts across ages and races. He is best known for his romantic roles in blockbuster hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, and My Name is Khan, amongst other record-breaking hits.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in a cameo in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. His film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

