Former AJK chief justice’s son arrested for allegedly harassing female doctor since long

MUZAFFARABAD – A son of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court’s former chief justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia has been arrested over the allegations of harassing a female doctor for last two years in Muzaffarabad.

Police Ain Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Mirpur city have taken Arsalan Zia into custody after victim’s father registered case against him under sections 489H, 489 ZXD, 501(2) of Penal Code and section 11 of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Act, local media reported.

The suspect is a BS-17 ad-hoc employee in the Information Technology section of the AJK high court. His mobiles numbers and social media accounts are being investigated in this regard.

The victim’s father in his complaint stated that his daughter studied medicine in Muzaffarabad from 2014 to 2019, adding that during this period his daughter lived in a hostel owned by Arslan’s father.

He alleged that his daughter in 2018 noticed that the suspect used to take pictures of female students covertly when he visited the hostel on the pretext of inspection.

The complainant further said that his daughter, after some time, was started harassing by the suspect as he asked her to maintain relation with him.

On refusal, the suspect also threatened her while boasting about the power of his father, who was then serving chief justice.

Accusing him of chasing the victim when she went for the teaching hospitals in the city, he said that his daughter completed her study in 2020 and started house job in Mirpur but the suspect continued to harass her.

The father of the victim further said that the accused on Monday this week went to the hospital where her daughter works and issued death threats if she refused to marry him.

The complainant said that he was informed about the incident by a senior doctor, who was present on the spot.