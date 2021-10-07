Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in new photoshoot
Share
Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah’s dreamy nikkah photoshoot is a treat for sore eyes as the two paired up for a fashion photoshoot for Maha Wajahat Khan.
Dressed in colour-coordinated wedding trousseau, the gorgeous Alizeh Shah looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.
The 21-year-old looked breathtaking as she wore exquisite maharani jewellery and completed the look with a red pout. Muneeb Butt looked equally handsome as he was dressed in a white sherwani.
Turning to Instagram, Muneeb and Alizeh shared a series of pictures from the ethereal white wedding shoot leaving the fans gushing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuTvlfoCoY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuUI_oIUKB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
This is the first time Muneeb Butt and Alizeh have collaborated on a project.
Ever since the stunning portraits have gone viral, the netizens have been heaping praises of the fashion shoot and loved Butt and Shah's chemistry.
On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin while Muneeb is currently seen in the drama serial Baddua opposite Amar Khan.
Alizeh Shah shares unseen childhood photo 05:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and ...
- Pakistan allows schools to resume normal classes as Covid under ...05:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Noor Mukadam murder – Islamabad court to indict suspects including ...05:21 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- 'Under-pressure' England cricket chief resigns after cancellation of ...05:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
-
- Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza among umpires officiating T20 ...03:46 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in new photoshoot03:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Aryan Khan bursts into tears after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in NCB's ...02:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha injured on movie sets02:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021