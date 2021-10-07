Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in new photoshoot

Web Desk
03:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in new photoshoot
Share

Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah’s dreamy nikkah photoshoot is a treat for sore eyes as the two paired up for a fashion photoshoot for Maha Wajahat Khan.

Dressed in colour-coordinated wedding trousseau, the gorgeous Alizeh Shah looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.

The 21-year-old looked breathtaking as she wore exquisite maharani jewellery and completed the look with a red pout. Muneeb Butt looked equally handsome as he was dressed in a white sherwani.

Turning to Instagram, Muneeb and Alizeh shared a series of pictures from the ethereal white wedding shoot leaving the fans gushing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuTvlfoCoY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuUI_oIUKB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is the first time Muneeb Butt and Alizeh have collaborated on a project.

Ever since the stunning portraits have gone viral, the netizens have been heaping praises of the fashion shoot and loved Butt and Shah's chemistry.

On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin while Muneeb is currently seen in the drama serial Baddua opposite Amar Khan.

Alizeh Shah shares unseen childhood photo 05:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and ...

More From This Category
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Aryan Khan bursts into tears after meeting Shah ...
02:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha injured on ...
02:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Game of Thrones drops trailer of spin-off House ...
02:07 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Lahore court declares Ayesha Sana proclaimed ...
10:29 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Resham and Meera's adorable video goes viral
06:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr